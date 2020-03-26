|
|
The Matriarch of the Craythorn Family, Kathryn M. Craythorn, of Beverly, N.J. passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 21, 2020. She was 81.
Kathryn was the daughter of Charles & Rose Brogan (both predeceased) of Burlington City, N.J.; the sister of Charles Brogan, Jack Brogan and Robert Brogan (all predeceased) and sister-in-law of Shirley Brogan of Delran, N.J. and Pearl Brogan (predeceased) formerly of Cinnaminson, N.J.; mother of Harry G. Craythorn Jr. of Delanco, N.J., Kathleen Melke of Delanco, N.J., Michael Craythorn of Edgewater Park, N.J. and Donald W. Craythorn (predeceased); mother-in-law of Tim Schlote and former mother-in-law of Flossie Aldrich; grandmother of Anthony Melke Jr., Justin & Samantha Craythorn, Stephen D. Craythorn (predeceased), Ryan and Ashley Craythorn (both predeceased) and Tyree Barnes; great-grandmother of Anthony, Nathan, Riley, Paisley, Chase and Savannah; aunt of Daniel Brogan (predeceased) and many other nieces and nephews; ex-wife of Harry G. Craythorn, Sr. and lifelong dear friend of Arleen & Ray Bishop, Olga Powers and Vera Arnold.
Kathryn was a member of the BFC#1 Ladies Auxiliary, former member of the Beverly AC Ladies Auxiliary and former member of the St. Joseph's Church Alter & Rosary Society in Beverly, NJ.
Kathryn enjoyed spending time with her family, loved camping in the Pocono Mts with family, gambling in casinos, playing cards, playing bingo and enjoyed parties with friends and family.
Funeral arrangements by Sweeney Funeral Home in Beverly, N.J. will be announced at a later date due to the Corona Virus.
It is requested in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, N.J. 08053.
Sweeney Funeral Home
Riverside, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 26, 2020