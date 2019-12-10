|
Kathryn Mae (Max) Marshall of Mount Laurel, N.J. passed away while surrounded by loving family on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. She was 103.
Mrs. Marshall was born in Philadelphia, Pa. and had resided in Willingboro, N.J. for a majority of her adult life before moving to Vincentown, N.J., Atco, N.J. and ultimately Mount Laurel. She was devoted to her religion and was an active member within multiple churches.
In her leisure, she enjoyed reading, crocheting and keeping up with politics. But above all, she cherished time spent with family and will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her two spouses, William Nuskey and Jon Marshall, and her children, Kathleen Horan and William Nuskey.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Tracy Nuskey Dodson, Amanda Gendek, Mathew Nuskey, Jennifer Horan, Patrick Horan, Timothy Horan, James Horan, David Horan, and Jannine Talusik; great-grandchildren, Courtney, Meghan, Kathryn, Jake, Alex, Tyler, Ella, Cooper, Agnes, Henry, Tessa, Grace, Liam, Chase, Mason, Kyra, and Miranda; and other relatives, Carol Kinest, Alan Nuskey, Mary Jane Nuskey, Barbara Marshall, Charles Nuskey, and Dottie Bowman.
Her memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Parkway Baptist Church, 4 Pennypacker Dr., Willingboro, NJ 08046. Final disposition will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Kathryn's name may be made to the American Foundation for the Blind at www.afb.org.
