Home

POWERED BY

Services
MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn M. Marshall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn M. Marshall Obituary
Kathryn Mae (Max) Marshall of Mount Laurel, N.J. passed away while surrounded by loving family on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. She was 103.

Mrs. Marshall was born in Philadelphia, Pa. and had resided in Willingboro, N.J. for a majority of her adult life before moving to Vincentown, N.J., Atco, N.J. and ultimately Mount Laurel. She was devoted to her religion and was an active member within multiple churches.

In her leisure, she enjoyed reading, crocheting and keeping up with politics. But above all, she cherished time spent with family and will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her two spouses, William Nuskey and Jon Marshall, and her children, Kathleen Horan and William Nuskey.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Tracy Nuskey Dodson, Amanda Gendek, Mathew Nuskey, Jennifer Horan, Patrick Horan, Timothy Horan, James Horan, David Horan, and Jannine Talusik; great-grandchildren, Courtney, Meghan, Kathryn, Jake, Alex, Tyler, Ella, Cooper, Agnes, Henry, Tessa, Grace, Liam, Chase, Mason, Kyra, and Miranda; and other relatives, Carol Kinest, Alan Nuskey, Mary Jane Nuskey, Barbara Marshall, Charles Nuskey, and Dottie Bowman.

Her memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Parkway Baptist Church, 4 Pennypacker Dr., Willingboro, NJ 08046. Final disposition will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Kathryn's name may be made to the American Foundation for the Blind at www.afb.org.

Mount Laurel Home for Funerals

mountlaurelfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -