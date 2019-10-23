|
Kathryn P. Schmitt of Burlington City passed away at her home on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the age of 81.
Born in Trenton, she was a longtime resident of Burlington City. She was employed as a secretary for Burlington City High School, a position she held for many years until her retirement.
Kathryn is survived by her husband, Fred; her daughters, Sandra and Suzanne; her grandchildren, Joseph and Eric; her great granddaughter, Riley; and her sister, Deborah Lichter.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington. Graveside committal services will follow at 11:30 a.m. in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Jacksonville Road, Burlington.
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 23, 2019