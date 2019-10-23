Home

PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 386-3700
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Laurel Hill Cemetery,
Jacksonville Road
Burlington, NJ
View Map
Kathryn P. Schmitt Obituary
Kathryn P. Schmitt of Burlington City passed away at her home on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the age of 81.

Born in Trenton, she was a longtime resident of Burlington City. She was employed as a secretary for Burlington City High School, a position she held for many years until her retirement.

Kathryn is survived by her husband, Fred; her daughters, Sandra and Suzanne; her grandchildren, Joseph and Eric; her great granddaughter, Riley; and her sister, Deborah Lichter.

A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington. Graveside committal services will follow at 11:30 a.m. in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Jacksonville Road, Burlington.

Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family through the funeral home's web site below.

Page Funeral Home,

Burlington

www.pagefuneralhome.com

#lifecelebrationbypage
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 23, 2019
