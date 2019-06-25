|
Kathryn S. Phillips (Sparks) of Mount Laurel went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 18, 2019. She was 86.
She was the beloved wife of the late Rev.
Donald T. Phillips Jr.; loving mother of Karen; dear sister of the late Carolyn McNicholas; and Aunt Kathryn to many nieces and nephews.
With the love of her life Don, Kathryn spent joyous years as the "preacher's wife" being very active in the missions of the churches where Don served. She was also a kindergarten teacher at various schools in New Jersey for many years. Throughout her retirement years she was an active choir member, pianist, and organist at St. Andrews UMC. Music was in her heart and soul.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Thursday at St. Andrew's Methodist Church, 327 Rt. 70 W, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Lawnside Cemetery, Woodstown, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to St. Andrew's Church at the above address or to United Methodist Communities of Collingswood at 460 Haddon Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08108.
Published in Burlington County Times on June 25, 2019