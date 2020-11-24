Katy Nozaki Canales

Katy Nozaki Canales, 91, passed away at her home in Sanger, TX on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Born in Sasebo, Japan, Katy was the daughter of Shintaro and Saku (Soejjima) Nozaki. On March 18, 1952, Katy married Isaac A. Canales in Fukuoka, Japan. She and Isaac made their first home in Seattle, Washington. Two tours of duty with the U.S. Army took them to Stuttgart, Germany and Schweinfurt, Germany, as well as military posts in Fort Lewis, WA, Fort Devens, MA, and Fort Dix, NJ. They settled in Willingboro, NJ, where she was a member of the High Street Worship Center in Burlington, New Jersey.

Katy loved God with her whole heart. She loved to read her bible, and prayer was a big part of her daily life. She was a prayer warrior, especially for her children and grandchildren.

She was an accomplished seamstress and taught all six of her children to sew at a young age. As a seamstress for the United States Department of Defense, Katy sewed each uniform with love and care. Once she completed and folded the uniform, she prayed over the soldier that would wear that uniform. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family, and her fried rice was a favorite at family dinners and church functions. Her home was always open to family and friends. There was always coffee brewing and homemade cookies to share.

She is preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

Those who remain to cherish her memory are her six children, Signe Kleinot of Ocean View, DE, Sigmund Canales of Sicklerville, NJ, Donald Canales of West Saint Paul, MN, Rosanne MacDurmon of Edmond, OK, Joanne Doorly of Sanger, TX, and Mark Canales of Cloverdale, VA. Additionally, three sisters Shizuko, Chikako, and Masako; three brothers Kazuo, Takeshi, Tadamasa; 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, also survive her.

The family invites friends to her viewing and service to be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at High Street Worship Center, 1105 High Street, Burlington. Viewing will be held from 10-11am with a service starting at 11am. Burial services will be held privately for her family to rejoin her loving husband Isaac at the Brig. Gen. Wm. Doyle NJ Veterans Cemetery. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for all events.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store