|
|
Keith E. Hopkins Sr. of Browns Mills died suddenly on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at his home. He was 37.
He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Hopkins Sr., his grandmother, Shirley Tyrrell, and grandfather, Maurice "Apey" Hopkins.
He is survived by his fiancée, Stacy Slaton; children, Keith Jr., Kailee, Mason, Sabrina Hopkins, and Timothy Klemme; mother and step-father, Karen and Charles Durland; sister, Donna Hopkins and her fiancé, Paul Gesner; brothers, Kenneth and Larry Hopkins Jr.; his grandfather, Ronald Tyrrell; and mother-in- law, Cindy Chinquee.
Relatives and friends may attend the viewing from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, June 3, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High Street, Mount Holly, where funeral services will follow at 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Keith's name for a memorial fund for his funeral.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 31, 2019