|
|
Keith R. Johnson Sr. of Lumberton, N.J. entered eternal rest on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly, N.J. He was 64.
Born May 3, 1955, Keith was the son of Beatrice H. and the late Mervin R. Johnson. He also was preceded in death by a son, Kei'ja Johnson, and a sister, Merva Brown.
Keith was raised and educated in Florence, N.J., and was a 1973 graduate of Florence Township Memorial H.S. He was employed by N.J. State Corrections as an officer, where he retired after 25 years of service.
A diehard Dallas Cowboys fan, Keith loved all sports and during his leisure time you could often find him on the nearest river bank fishing. He also loved people and entertaining guests, evidenced by his many massive cookouts, feeding anyone that stopped by, and yes, he was the master of ribs! Keith was a devoted father and grandfather.
In addition to his mother, Beatrice, he leaves to cherish his memory: his daughters, Sonyae Johnson of Salisbury, N.C. and Kedra Johnson of Burlington, N.J.; his son, Keith R. Johnson Jr. of New York; former wife, Saundra (Bowker) Johnson; beloved siblings, Dallas Johnson of Martinsville, Va., Reginald Johnson of Florida, Brad Johnson (Wisteria) of Shipman, Va., Maureen Johnson Hudson of Durham, N.C., and Dean Johnson (Huslinda) of Bloomington, Ill.; five grandchildren, Anthony, Londyn, Aviyana, Karter, and Romeo; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A special thank you to the staff at Virtua Health and Rehab Center for their skilled care of Keith, and T.L. Hutton Funeral Services for arrangements.
We love and miss you Keith, Rest In Peace!
Due to COVID 19, the family is considering a memorial service later this year.
T. L. Hutton Family and Friends Funeral Services, Burlington
Published in Burlington County Times on May 1, 2020