1/
Kenneth F. Teffenhart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth F. Teffenhart of Southampton, N.J., formerly of Cranbury, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. He was 72.

Son of the late John and Annie Teffenhart, and son-in-law of the late Walter and Eva Sweeney, Ken is survived by his wife, Virginia L. "Ginny" (Sweeney); his daughter, Patricia A. Teffenhart (Jason Maikos); grandson, Lincoln T. Maikos; his brother, Jack Teffenhart (Mary); sisters-in-law, Beverly Connelly (Tom) and Nancy Sweeney; and many nieces and nephews.

Ken was employed with PSE&G for 36 years. He was actively engaged in his community, including serving as the Chief Engineer of Presidential Lakes Fire Co. and a member of "Not a Club Just Friends Car Group."

Due to COVID-19, the family is holding private funeral services, but will convene a Celebration of Life at a future date.

Donations in Ken's name can be made to Friends of Burlington County Animal Shelter (friendsofbcas.org) or the National Kidney Foundation (kidney.org).

Condolences can be sent at the funeral home's web site below.

Lechner Funeral Home,

Medford

www.lechnerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lechner Funeral Home
24 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
609-654-2298
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lechner Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved