Kenneth F. Teffenhart of Southampton, N.J., formerly of Cranbury, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. He was 72.
Son of the late John and Annie Teffenhart, and son-in-law of the late Walter and Eva Sweeney, Ken is survived by his wife, Virginia L. "Ginny" (Sweeney); his daughter, Patricia A. Teffenhart (Jason Maikos); grandson, Lincoln T. Maikos; his brother, Jack Teffenhart (Mary); sisters-in-law, Beverly Connelly (Tom) and Nancy Sweeney; and many nieces and nephews.
Ken was employed with PSE&G for 36 years. He was actively engaged in his community, including serving as the Chief Engineer of Presidential Lakes Fire Co. and a member of "Not a Club Just Friends Car Group."
Due to COVID-19, the family is holding private funeral services, but will convene a Celebration of Life at a future date.
Donations in Ken's name can be made to Friends of Burlington County Animal Shelter (friendsofbcas.org
) or the National Kidney Foundation
(kidney.org
).
