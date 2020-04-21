|
Kenneth G. Fuhrman of Eastampton, N.J. passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was 92.
Born in Jersey City, N.J., he enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 17. After being honorably discharged, he enlisted in the United States Army, serving his country for 20 years. Retiring as a SFC E7 in 1967, he moved his family to Willingboro, N.J., where he further served his country as a civil servant working in Finance and Accounting at Fort Dix.
It was a lifelong dream of this city boy to realize his love for animals and open space. Moving his wife and himself to Jobstown, N.J. - that dream became a reality of horses, goats, dogs, cats, chickens and home grown vegetables.
His retirement from Fort Dix found him moving a final time - to Eastampton, N.J., where both he and his wife lived out their final days surrounded by great neighbors and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Joan F. Fuhrman, and son-in-law, Joseph L. Randall.
He is survived and loved by his son, Kenneth G. Fuhrman Jr. of Mount Holly, his daughter, Linda C. Randall of Medford, granddaughters, Linda C. Reilly and Cynthia M. Randall, great granddaughter, Sarah E. Reilly, and numerous grand and great grand puppies.
Due to Covid-19, funeral services were held privately.
Contributions in his name can be made to Randall's Rescue, P.O. Box 1281, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054.
