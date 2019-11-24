|
Kenneth Gerdnt Mikle, 86, of Mays Landing, formerly of Medford Lakes, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on Feb. 19, 1933 in Bayonne, N.J. to the late Kenneth and Mildred Mikle. He was raised in Camden, N.J., and lived a wonderful life including living abroad in Hong Kong to develop his very successful business, KRAS Corporation located in Fairless Hills, Pa., and spending winters in Florida fishing and enjoying friends and his loving wife. Ken loved his farm where he enjoying hunting and watching the deer graze in the fields.
He was preceded in death by his son Kenneth Mikle; daughter, Karen Mikle; and sister, Roberta Brantis. Kenneth was loved by his big family and survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Doris Mikle (Benevento); children, Cynthia Brassington (Loretta Mento), Devon Mikle (Cathy), and Brian Mikle; step-children, Stephen Pryor, Kevin Pryor (Michelle), and Christopher Pryor; dear family members including his former wife, Florence Mikle and close family confidant, Melva Jones; grandchildren, Caitlin, Devin, Daniel, James, Doug, Shannon, and June; and five great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Cathedral of the Woods, 100 Stokes Rd, Medford, NJ 08055. A funeral ceremony will follow at 11 a.m., at the church. Burial will take place at Park View at Kirby's Mill, in Medford.
Mathis Funeral Home,
Medford, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 24, 2019