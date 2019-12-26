|
|
Kenneth Nulph of Southampton, N.J. passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. He was 55.
Ken was born in Mount Holly and had been a lifelong resident of Southampton. He was a 1982 graduate of Lenape High School.
Ken was a carpenter by trade and enjoyed doing many woodworking projects. He also enjoyed fishing, playing the guitar, singing, collecting coins and collecting antiques.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Nulph, his brother, John Nulph, and his son, Brandon Nulph.
Ken is survived by his wife of 34 years, Dawn (Palm) Nulph; his children, Tyler Nulph, Jessica Nulph and Kaycie James; his grandchildren, Myah John, Aliyah John, Cole Wayne, Jordan James and Alayna Marie Haines; and his mother, Nancy Nulph. He is also survived by his siblings, James Nulph II (Karen), Dave Nulph (Laura), Steve Nulph (Patricia), his sisters-in-law, Christine Nulph and Carol Nulph, and nieces, nephews and cousins.
His memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Lee Funeral Home, 317 High St., Mount Holly, where relatives and friends may visit with the family from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Email condolences to the family at the funeral home's web site below.
Ed Kaelin III,
Lee Funeral Home,
Mount Holly
leefuneralservice.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 26, 2019