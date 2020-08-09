Kenneth Anderson passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the Genesis Healthcare Facility in Burlington, N.J. He was 83.A longtime resident of Burlington County, Mr. Anderson was one of Willingboro's earliest residents when he settled there in 1964. During the 1960s and early 1970s, he was an active member of Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church, serving where as a lectern. During the same years, he also was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Willingboro Jaycees. In 1971, he was elected to the Willingboro Board of Education and by 1975 became Vice President. During his tenure on the Willingboro Board of Education, he approved the development of Willingboro High School in 1975. He also volunteered with the Willingboro Track Club. A graduate of Drexel University, in 1968 he earned a degree in Electrical Engineering. He later earned an MBA degree from Central Michigan University.Mr. Anderson pursued a career as an electrical engineer with General Electric - Westinghouse, Ford Motor Company, and RCA (now Lockheed Martin). For the following two decades, he worked for Siemens AG in computer simulations and retired as a Department Director. Among his many achievements, he worked on a team that developed the MRI machine.He was an active member of IEEE and was President of the Computer Society in 1989. As President of the IEEE Computer Society, he established organization chapters in Japan and India.An avid lover of classical music, he was passionate about the pipe organ, and during the 1970s he built an electronic organ at his home, as well as amassed a collection of J.S. Bach's musical works. He was a member of the National Guild of Organists. Mr. Anderson also was an Adjunct Professor at Widener University and the Technology Center of Rowan University.Born Aug. 4, 1936 in Philadelphia, Pa., Mr. Anderson was raised in South Philadelphia and was a member of Wesley AME Zion Church. He graduated from Bartram High School and later married in 1958. From 1959-1961, he was enlisted in the U.S. Army and assigned to Fort Monmouth. He was later transferred to work as a weapons specialist at a nuclear testing base in Albuquerque, N.M., Fort Sill in Oklahoma where he worked as a Radio repairman.Mr. Anderson is survived by his two daughters, Pamela Anderson and Veronica Dedegbe, his brother, Bernard Anderson, three grandchildren, and friends.Please join us at his inurnment at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at The Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Rd., Arneytown, N.J.T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral ServicesBurlington