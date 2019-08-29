|
In life, finding a voice is speaking and living the truth. Each of us have a distinctive voice. When you find it, your story will be told and you will be heard.
Kenneth R. Leach could go a long way with his smile and a voice that carried the melodies of old time country. A good country song takes a page out our life and puts it into music. Mr. Leach had a keen sense of humor. He was stubborn, charismatic and witty. Kenneth shot you the truth and was quick to "bust em" for ya.
He was a "gear head" and was deeply passionate about cars and racing. "Dirt is for racing and asphalt is for getting there." In the very early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2019, Kenneth had gotten there and he passed under the checkered flag after his 71st lap. Remember my laughter, my smile, my hugs. Remember the races, the songs and the love.
Kenneth's green flag went up in Mount Holly during early autumn, 1947. He spent most of his years in Burlington and had more recently been a Delran resident. Mr. Leach worked as an auto mechanic alongside his brother at Delran Auto Body. He filled his days with car shows or at the New Egypt Speedway and his evenings laughing at Family Feud.
Kenneth was an avid reader. He enjoyed word search puzzles and the thrilling novels by John Grisham. He carried the country love songs of Conway Twitty in karaoke and was an avid billiards player in the APA Pool League, where he has won trips to Vegas. Kenneth was well liked, the women loved him and he'll be fondly remembered as a good husband and father.
Mr. Leach is survived by best friend, partner and wife of 51 years, Geraldine "Dee" (Martin) Leach. He was the father of Dina Leach, William and his wife, Jonnean Leach, the proud grandfather of Kenneth and his wife, Ashley Leach, and the brother of John and his wife, Shirley Leach, Nicholas and his wife, Nancy Leach, Wiiliam and his companion, Raymond Leach, the late Darlene, Denise and Jeffrey "Beaver" Leach. Kenneth is also survived and will be sadly missed by his faithful feline friends, Peanut, Hootie and June Bug.
Relatives and friends, racing buddies and karaoke crooners are invited to gather with the Leach family to remember Kenneth, celebrate the victory lap and pay tribute to a love that goes beyond all measure of time. We'll be laughing, sharing racing stories and singing along to our favorite country songs between 5 and 8:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, at the Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington.
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 29, 2019