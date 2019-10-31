|
|
Kenneth S. Bastedo, of Langhorne, Pa., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Langhorne Gardens Health and Rehabilitation Center, Langhorne, Pa. He was 72.
Born in Trenton, N.J., Kenneth was a longtime resident of Bucks County, Pa.
Kenneth was a man blessed by faith in the Triune God, and was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Ewing, N.J., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Lawrenceville, N.J., and Hope Lutheran Church in Levittown, Pa., where he served in numerous capacities including, Lutheran Layman's League, Lutherans for Life, Evangelism and Education Committees, Choir and was a Sunday School teacher and participated in Bible study.
He was a graduate of Cathedral High School in Trenton, N.J., and earned an associates degree from Rider University. He was employed by the State of New Jersey, Department of Institutions and Agencies. Ken was active as an assistant committeeman of the Republican Party in Middletown Township, Pa.
Preceded in death by his parents Harry P. and Marion M. Bastedo; he is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Brad and Kathy Bastedo, his nephew Andrew Bastedo; several cousins and friends from church and the community.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church 1125 Parkside Avenue, Ewing, NJ 08618. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. at the church.
Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Bethany Lutheran Church 1125 Parkside Avenue, Ewing, NJ 08618 or to Lutherans for Life 1101 5th Street Nevada, IA 50201-1816.
To send a condolence to the family or for directions, please visit www.poulsonvanhise.com
Poulson & Van Hise Funeral
Directors,
Lawrenceville
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 31, 2019