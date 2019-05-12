|
|
Kenneth T. Owens of Waynesboro, Va. was the victim of a fatal car accident in Virginia on Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was 56.
He was born Jan. 22, 1963 in Truro, Mass. His childhood years were spent in New Jersey. Kenneth graduated from Pemberton Township H.S. in 1981 and Rappahannock Community College in Virgina. He also served in the U.S. Navy.
He was active in his church and community outreach programs.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his father, Ernest L. Owens, and is survived by his mother, Makiko Owens of Pemberton, N.J. He was devoted to his child and grandchild. He leaves behind his daughter, Arielle Owens McNeil and her husband, Scott, and grandson, Atlas of Philadelphia, Pa., and stepson, Arris Noble of Washington, D.C. He is also survived by his sister, Paula Owens McMillan and her partner, Frank Regula, of Westampton, N.J. and Paula's son, Clinton McMillan of Tennessee; his brother, Carl Owens of Pemberton, N.J. and his daughters, Samantha and Leana Owens. He is lovingly remembered by aunts and cousins and many friends in the U.S. and in Japan.
Kenneth, also known to his friends as Kenny, was an avid reader, enjoyed cooking, and was continuing his education. He was a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles all of his life.
A memorial service will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Columbus Baptist Church (in the worship center behind the old church), 24260 West Main St., Columbus, NJ 08022.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 12, 2019