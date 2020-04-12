|
Kenneth W. Mahoney of Cinnaminson, N.J. passed away at home on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was 70.
Ken is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Evelyn (Cordero) Mahoney, his daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Scott Williams, his son and daughter-in-law, Sean and Lauren Mahoney; grandchildren, Isabel and Colin Williams and Gavin and Paige Mahoney; and his brother, Brian Mahoney.
Ken was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pa. before moving to Delran, N.J. After high school, Ken joined the U.S. Marine Corps, where he proudly served in the Vietnam War. He retired as an inspector for Verizon (Bell Telephone). He enjoyed 10 years of retirement to the fullest.
Ken is known for his strength and as the patriarch of the Mahoney family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to everyone he knew.
A Cinnaminson resident since 1978, Ken was known for opening clams at the St. Charles Carnival, assisting his daughter's soccer team, and being a regular at Riverton Health and Fitness Center.
All who knew Ken knew he loved taking his wife, Evelyn, and riding his motorcycle all over the country. For years he was Santa for Barbs Harley Davison in Mt. Ephraim. Ken also enjoyed going to the beach. 15th Street in Ocean City was his favorite spot. Many great memories and friends were made at the beach and with his motorcycle.
Ken loved cooking for his family and took pride in his spaghetti and clams, and mashed potatoes. However, the greatest joy Ken had was the care of his family. His family meant the world to him.
Due to present circumstances, services for Ken were privately held; however, his family will have a celebration of his life at a later date.
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 12, 2020