July 19th, 1964 - August 4th, 2020.



Kevin Donald Thurman, a lifelong resident of Riverside, a loving husband, a father, a fisherman, a hard worker and a friend to all passed away peacefully at age 56 on August 4th, 2020 surrounded by his beloved family.



If anyone knew Kevin you knew he loved life, his family and wore his heart on his sleeve. He was spoiled with very good friends and family.



He is survived by his wife Mary Elaine Thurman (Kittell) his daughters Janna Marie and Nicole his brother, William Jr., his sister-in-laws: Sharon, Roxanne, Donna, Marcie and Nancy; his brother in-law: Danny, his nieces Jennifer, Melissa, Kelli, Staci, Ashley and Maura and nephews Billy, Steven, Ricky Jr., Jonathan and Anthony and many great nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents William Sr. and Helen and his brothers: Johnny, Ricky, Mark, and Bobby.



Come celebrate 56 great years Friday 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday 8 to 10 a.m. at Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside. Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, Beverly.



Sweeney Funeral Home



Riverside, NJ



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store