Kevin Laroy Graham was born on Jan. 3, 1961, in South Philadelphia, Pa., to Ronald Graham Sr. and Myrtle Graham. He departed this life and was welcomed into the gates of heaven on April 8, 2020.
Kevin completed his elementary education at Meade Elementary School in North Philadelphia, and his secondary education was completed at John Bartram High School in Southwest Philadelphia.
After graduating high school, Kevin enlisted in the United States Army in 1978, where he specialized in Infantry and Air Assault. While serving our country, Kevin had been promoted to Specialist 4 Sergeant, then subsequently enlisted in the Army Reserves in 1985, and completed his military career in 1990.
Kevin was employed temporarily with his uncle, Robert Miller, and in 1991, he began his career at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, in Philadelphia Pa, where he worked in dietary services.
On November 3, 1989, Kevin welcomed a son, Kevin L. Johnson-Graham, and lovingly doted on him until his tragic death on October 28, 2001.
While employed at the V.A.M.C, Kevin met the love of his life, Lynda Claitt, and from day one, embraced her two daughters, Nicole and Shawnte as his own. Lynda and Kevin were joined in holy matrimony on May 6, 1995, and were happily married until his departure.
Kevin was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Graham Jr., son, Kevin L. Johnson-Graham, and grandmother, Dorothy Miller.
Kevin leaves to cherish his memories; his wife, Lynda J. Graham, daughters, Nicole Hunt (Leonard), and Shawnte Coles; parents, Ronald and Myrtle Graham; siblings, Norman Graham, Frank Graham, and Eleanor Wise; grandchildren, Shawn King Jr., Nia Lloyd, Nicolas Hunt, Lynae Hunt, Nathaniel Coles, Krystopher Coles, Mykaila Hunt, Leonard Hunt II, Malachi Coles, Marissa Hunt, Josiah Hunt, and Zoe Hunt; great-grandchildren, Carter King and Seth Henderson; and a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
TL Hutton Family and Friends Funeral Services,
Burlington, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 16, 2020