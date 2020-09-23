Kevin P. Dean passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.He was the beloved husband of Kathy; the devoted father of Jeffrey, the dear brother of Debbie Stevenson (Scott), Renee Haines (Rick), and was preceded in death by his sister, Karen McCall (Ken). He is also sadly missed by four nephews and a niece.Kevin retired from Federal Government service at DLA Troop Support.Relatives and friends invited to a visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Mount Laurel Home for Funerals. Interment will be private.Mount Laurel Home for Funerals