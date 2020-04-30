|
|
Kevin T. Fryer of Browns Mills passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Virtua Memorial Hospital, Mount Holly, at the age of 61.
He was born in Newark, N.J. and was a resident of Browns Mills since 1967. Kevin served in the U.S. Air Force and utilized his training as a skilled tradesman throughout his life. He spent the early part of his career as a carpenter, helping build and work on many homes in the area. He then became a skilled plumber, earning his Black Seal License and spending 21 years working on Fort Dix Army Base for the Department of Defense, Civil Service.
Kevin loved spending time outdoors enjoying some of his favorite pastimes such as exploring the N.J. Pinelands, fishing and boating in Country Lakes (especially in his mother's backyard), crabbing in Tuckerton and Sea Girt, as well as surf fishing at Point Pleasant Beach. He also enjoyed spending his time helping family and friends with various types of projects, repairs, or just to lend a helping hand.
Son of the late Robert C. Fryer, he is survived by his mother, Thelma "Terry" Fryer of Browns Mills, his son, Kevin R. Fryer of Browns Mills, his brother, Daniel Fryer (Wanda) of Downingtown, Pa., and his sister, Colleen Placente of Browns Mills. Kevin is survived by a niece, three nephews, and he recently became a great uncle. He is also survived by an uncle, aunts, and many cousins.
Due to Covid-19 societal restrictions, services and celebration of Kevin's life will be at a later date to be determined.
Memorial contributions in Kevin's name may be made to the Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, NY 10006-3111.
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 30, 2020