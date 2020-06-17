Kimberly J. Perkins
Kimberly J. Perkins (Woolston), of Riverton, passed away on June 13, 2020. She was 60.

Kimberly was a people person and no matter where she was she always knew someone. She had a knack for making people feel like family almost instantly. Kimberly loved being a part of her small town and in her larger community of friends and colleagues. Most of all Kimberly loved her granddaughter Riley who was her entire universe.

She is survived by her husband, Chuck; her son, Taylor (Sydney) of Riverton; her stepchildren, Chuck (Stacy) of Medford, and Rebecca of Mt. Laurel; her mother, Barbara Sellwood (McLeester) of Riverton; her father, Harry of Beverly; her sister, Machelle Woolston of Mt. Laurel; her grandchildren Riley and Blake Perkins; and her nephew and niece Wayne and Lisa Neal. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Tracey Neal and Cindy Woolston.

In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund for Riley is being set up by Kimberly's employer Coldwell Banker Preferred, Moorestown. The family asks that once this account has been set up that donations are made as an expression of sympathy. Information to follow.

Services for Kimberly will be private.

Condolences may be shared with the family at the website below.

Weber Funeral Home

www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
