Kimberly S. (Zellman) Deppe passed away into God's loving and eternal care Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Cooper Hospital Camden. She was 61.
Born in Bristol, Pa., Kimberly was raised in the Edgewater Park area and resided in Roebling and Florence area all her adult life. She was a graduate of Burlington City High School and Burlington County College earning her nursing license. Kimberly worked for many years as a registered nurse for the Masonic Home and retired from Care One at Moorestown after more than 20 years of service.
In her free time, she loved traveling the world, nature and the outdoors, reading and gardening. Kimberly also loved animals, especially her cats. She always had a smile that would light up a room.
Preceded in death by her parents, Eugene Zellman and Opal Fertig (the late Michael); her husbands, Robert McManus Sr. and John Deppe Sr.; and sister, Sheree Colton, she is survived by her fiancé, Kenneth "Max" Maxson, and her children, John Deppe Jr. and Robert McManus Jr. She also leaves behind a brother, Eugene Zellman Jr., as well as many dear friends.
Her memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Dennison Funeral Home, 214 West Front Street, Florence, where relatives and friends will be received by the family from 5 p.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kimberly's name may be sent to the Burlington County Animal Shelter 35 Academy Road, Westampton, NJ 08060.
Published in Burlington County Times on June 6, 2019