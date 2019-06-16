|
Kimiko J. (Numata) DeFranco of Medford, N.J. passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the age of 89.
Born in Sapporo, Japan, she was the daughter of the late Kisaku and Minoe Numata, and the wife of the late Joseph J. DeFranco.
Kimiko DeFranco was an intelligent, creative woman with many talents; she was an excellent cook, loved to sew and made most of the outfits she wore and was an avid quilter. Kimiko discovered pottery after taking a class at the local college. She fell in love with making functional pieces that family members still enjoy in our homes today. She loved music and singing and enjoyed attending concerts and live entertainment.
Kimiko was a lifelong learner; she worked hard to stay with the times, learning computers and iPads- Facetime to connect with her family, and a Kindle to read her books. She enjoyed adventures, traveling, and being physically active. During her early retirement years she loved to go cross-country skiing and hiking with her grandkids in Colorado. She would diligently swim many miles every week, gardened and just enjoyed being in nature.
Kimiko moved to Medford Leas 13 years ago after the death of her beloved husband, Joseph. There she made friends with residents and staff who filled her with joy and love in their company.
Kimiko was the beloved mother of Frank DeFranco (Diane) of Shamong, N.J. and Josephine Slivka (Andrew) of Crestone, Colo.; the loving grandmother of Joseph Benjamin Slivka (Allison), Kim Elspeth (Slivka) Quint (Evan), Kevin DeFranco and Ryan Cavanaugh (Holly); the loving great grandmother of Roran, Tristan and Brooklyn; and the loving sister of the late Yoshiaki Numata (Keiko).
Relatives and friends are invited to greet her family from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at the Church of the Holy Eucharist, 520 Medford Lakes Road, Tabernacle, N.J., where a Memorial Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Inurnment will follow at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, N.J.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family asks that donations be made to the Medford Leas Residents Fund, c/o Jane Weston, Director of Development and Community Relations, 1 Medford Leas Way, Medford, NJ 08055.
