Burlington County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Resources
More Obituaries for Kiok Sidaras
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kiok Sidaras

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kiok Sidaras Obituary
Kiok Sidaras of Westampton passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She was 69.

Born in South Korea, she had been an area resident for the past 17 years.

Wife of the late Richard Sidaras, she is survived by her father, Anthony Musto, her children, Roger Musselman (Martha), Albert A. Sidaras (Brenda), Glen Sidaras (Kathryn), and Sabrina Schroerlucke (Zachary), and her grandchildren, Ginna, Thomas, Christian, Richard E., Kaitlin, Alexander, and Rayla.

Funeral services will be held privately for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the ().

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kiok's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perinchief Chapels
Download Now