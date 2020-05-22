|
Kiok Sidaras of Westampton passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She was 69.
Born in South Korea, she had been an area resident for the past 17 years.
Wife of the late Richard Sidaras, she is survived by her father, Anthony Musto, her children, Roger Musselman (Martha), Albert A. Sidaras (Brenda), Glen Sidaras (Kathryn), and Sabrina Schroerlucke (Zachary), and her grandchildren, Ginna, Thomas, Christian, Richard E., Kaitlin, Alexander, and Rayla.
Funeral services will be held privately for the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ().
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
Published in Burlington County Times on May 22, 2020