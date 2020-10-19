Master Sergeant Kristen "Kris" Ann Bockman (Lynch) died unexpectedly in Eastampton, New Jersey on October 11, 2020 at the age of 38.
Kristen is survived by her husband, Russell "Rusty" Bockman; children, Victoria Ann Cook and Rylan Iris Bockman; her mother and step-father, Sharon Lynch-Gretza and Paul Gretza of Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee sibling; Erin DeMarco of Lebanon, Tennessee, Bridget Hesselrode (Justin) of Springfield, Missouri, and Shane Lynch (Nichole) of Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee. She is preceded in death by her father Edward William Lynch and her grandparents Eugene and Mary Lynch and Michael and Bridget Burke.
Kristen was born on August 17, 1982 in Patchogue, New York to Edward and Sharon Lynch. She graduated from Conneaut High School in Conneaut, Ohio in 2001. She then attended Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania where she was a member of the Phi Sigma Sigma sorority and attained President List honors. In 2002, Kristen joined the United States Air Force where she focused in the career field of Emergency Management. Through her Air Force career, Kristen traveled the country and the world living in Alaska, Missouri, Florida, Japan, and New Jersey and deploying to Iraq, Kuwait, and Turkey. During her military career, Kristen attained a Bachelor's degree in Emergency Management from American Military University as well as teaching certificate and was diligently working towards a Masters Degree.
Over her military career, Kristen served the 354th Civil Engineer Squadron at Eielson Air Force Base from 2003 to 2007, where she welcomed her first child, Victoria "Tori" Cook. From 2007 to 2010, she served from the podium as an instructor at Babb Field. From 2010 to 2012, Kristen served as a non-commissioned officer in charge of the 96thand from 2012 to 2017, she served the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, first with the Wing Staff Agency and also as a Non-Commissioned Officer Academy instructor. From 2017 to 2019, she pursued excellence as the section Chief of the 87th Civil Engineer Squadron and most recently, from 2019 to 2020, Kristen defended NATO's southern flank as part of the 39th Civil Engineer Squadron.
She married Russell "Rusty" Bockman, in 2010 in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. In 2015, the couple welcomed their first child into their home in Okinawa, Japan and Kristen set about teaching her how to be strong, independent and courageous. Her children will remember her as a kind, gentle, patient, and driven mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals. They will remember her as loving them. Unconditionally and without falter.
Kristen was an accomplished and decorated airman and often personified the definition of leadership and mentorship. She was a generous, loving, and dedicated individual who loved science, math, the New York Yankees and her military career. She was passionate about changing the world and being the best example to her airman that she could possibly be. She was an active and dedicated member of her unit and had just achieved the status of First Shirt, where she would have had the chance to shape the careers of junior airmen and guide the people she loved so much into the future.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Condolences can be sent to leefuneralservice.com
. The family would like to thank the United States Air Force for their efforts and dedication to Kristen's remembrance at this very difficult and trying time. Arrangements were made with Ed Kaelin III at the LEE FUNERL HOME, Mt. Holly, N.J.