Kristi L. Ventura passed away June 1, 2019. She was 33.
Born in Willingboro, Kristi was a resident of Riverside, recently moving to Maple Shade. She was employed as a LPN in Gibbsboro.
Kristi enjoyed playing pool, the beach, drawing, coloring, journaling and spending time with her close friends.
She was the beloved daughter of Ralph E. And Kim A. (Pennell) Ventura; dear sister of Erin Congemi (Anthony), Isabel Howell (Alton) and Ralph E. Rosario-Ventura; loving granddaughter of Ramona Rosario-Ventura; and aunt of Kayla, Colin, Gianna, Alton III, Aliana and Ajae.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Friday at the Chadwick Memorial Home, 154 Webster St., Riverside, followed by her service at noon.
Donations may be made to Kristi Lee Ventura Memorial Fund at Wells Fargo Bank
Published in Burlington County Times on June 5, 2019