Laina S. O'Rourke, of Westampton, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at Virtua Hospital in Mount Holly. She was 40.

She is survived by her son, Hunter J. Mason; mother, Judith O'Rourke; sisters, Tamara P. O'Rourke-Rogers (late Brian) and Kasey C. O'Rourke-Ochipinti (Adrian); Uncle Harry W. Haines; Aunt Susan M. Haines; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her father, Dennis O'Rourke and Aunt Karen P. Cathcart.

Relatives and friends may attend her viewing on Monday, Dec. 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mt. Holly.

Funeral services will begin at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Laina's memory to the Westampton Fire Department, 780 Woodlane Rd., Westampton, NJ 08060.

Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 29, 2019
