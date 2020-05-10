|
|
Larry Jon Spencer of Bradenton, Fla. passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was 74.
A native of Burlington, Larry was an electrician with Amtrak for 37 years. He was an active member of the community serving as a Burlington Township elected School Board member, President of Burlington Township Sports Club, and Coach and Umpire of Little League baseball. Larry also remodeled homes for friends and family and restored his favorite 1978 Red corvette.
His retirement was spent traveling the country by RV and making friends along the way with Stephanie, his wife of 52 years, and furry best friend, Snickers. Larry converted his home's workshop into an RV workshop - carrying an astounding amount of tools! He is best remembered for his craftsmanship, love of family and friends, and willingness to help a friend or stranger.
He is survived by his wife, Stephanie, sons, Blair, Brett and Erik, and eight grandchildren. He had a lifelong devotion to his niece, Tracy Scott and "Munchkin" Allison Spencer.
The family requests stories of remembrance on tributes.com until a Celebration of Life can be organized in the future.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 10, 2020