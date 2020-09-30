Laura Stella Cognigni Lesko (Cognigni) of Burlington New Jersey passed away peacefully from cancer on September 28, 2020 at her daughter's home surrounded by family. She was 84.



Laura was preceded in death by her husband, Lester L. Lesko; her parents, Vincenzo and Maria Ercoli Cognigni; and her brothers Vincent D. Cognigni and Ezio J. Cognigni. She is survived by her brother, Evo J. Cognigni and his wife Agnes; her sister-in-law Jacqueline (Jackie) Cognigni; Michael Mislan, partner of Vincent; David Renzi, who was like a brother to her, and his wife Rosina; her daughter Sandra M. Hope and her husband Paul; Jon E. Creely, who was like a son to her; her grandchildren Jacob, Lucas, and Alexander Hope; and her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews, whom she loved very much.



She is also survived by longtime friends in the Bauma family and the Hope family. Laura attended Burlington City High School. She worked as an operator at New Jersey Bell Telephone for many years. She enjoyed painting ceramics with her friends and the Burlington and Springfield Township Senior's Luncheons.



She was always there for her family and friends, who were the center of her life. Burial services will be held Thursday October 1 at 1:30 p.m. at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Route 130 Burlington NJ.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Saint Jude's Cancer Center, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Asplundh Cancer Center, 3941 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove PA 19090.



