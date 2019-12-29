|
Lauren Elizabeth Schmidt, passed away Dec. 26, 2019, in Burbank, Calif., surrounded by her family. She was 35.
Lauren filled her life loving and caring for others, fully and deeply, and she reserved the most special place in her heart for her family: mother Connie and father William, brothers Danny (Kurt) and Brad, boyfriend Jose and dogs Llewella and Pepe.
Lauren was hilarious. She reveled in sharing, at every opportunity, her signature ribald wit, often squealing with delight after landing a joke designed to shock and surprise (or sometimes offend).
She was a strong woman who could do, and did do, anything she wanted.
A precocious child raised in Delran, N.J., Lauren was smart and independent from the start. She excelled in school and let her dad coach her in sports. And although she began with ballet, she favored her own interpretive dances, and she liked being silly with her brothers-or bossing them around. With and through her mom and her Grammy Gail, she developed a love of all things British.
As she grew up, Lauren wondered frequently about why the world is the way it is, and what is wrong with it. She questioned inequities and gender norms. She resisted societal pressures, and she became the person she wanted to be.
Lauren loved luxury. She had a remarkable and innate ability to find the most expensive hotel, makeup or hair product to make her feel comfortable, and she cherished long and relaxing baths. She felt good when she looked good. She could wear a jumpsuit, or big sunglasses with a flowy dress that showed off her cleavage. She had an artistic flair for interior decorating and creating floral arrangements, curating beauty around her to align with that which she carried inside her.
Lauren had recently moved to California, where Jose, her dogs, the mountains and the ocean made her the happiest she had ever been. She previously lived in Washington, D.C., where she found joy in being a big sister to Tiffany for many years as part of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.
She earned an undergraduate degree from Rutgers University and a law degree from the George Washington University. She was accomplished as a lawyer and committed to her work.
But ultimately Lauren would much prefer to be remembered for a stylish look or a good joke. Or both.
Viewings will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2 and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3 at Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, N.J.
A memorial and luncheon to celebrate Lauren's life will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 3 at Cafe Madison, 33 Lafayette St., Riverside, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (bbbs.org) or Lucky Dog Animal Rescue (luckydoganimalrescue.org).
