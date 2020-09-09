Laurie E. Bakely of Marlton, N.J. passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. She was 56.Born in Mount Holly, Laurie resided in Tabernacle most of her life before moving to Marlton five years ago. She was co-owner with her husband, the late Stanley, of S&G Diesel Services, Inc. in Southampton, N.J.Laurie enjoyed reading, shopping, jewelry, and playing with her grandchildren.Wife of the late Stanley Bakely, she is survived by her parents, Leo and Linda Erles; her daughter, Samantha Seth (Adam); step children, Cheryl, Darlene and Chucky; her two brothers, Leo D. Erles III (Sandra) and Lyle Erles; her grandchildren, Savannah, Carly Jo and Jake; her niece and nephews, Tina, Brandon and Leo D. Erles IV; her cousins, Bonnie, Linda and Faith; and several other cousins and friends, including Diane, Sue, Marybeth and Heather.Relatives and friends may greet the family from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at the Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N. Main St., Medford, N.J., where funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Junior Mechanics Cemetery, Tabernacle, N.J.Please note social distancing and face coverings are required for all viewings and funerals.Mathis Funeral Home,Medford