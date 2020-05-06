|
|
On Friday, May 1, 2020, God called another Angel home after ongoing medical issues. Laurie Elizabeth (Jones) Privott of Frederick County, Va. passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 72.
Ms. Privott was born in 1947 in Trenton, N.J. She was a nursing assistant for 33 years and worked in many different facilities in New Jersey and Winchester, Va.
Laurie enjoyed crocheting, building puzzles, playing cards and collecting Indian memorabilia.
She is survived by her daughters, Tina Jones and Crystal Jones; her son, Phillip Jones; long life partner, William Strother; sister, Margaret "Margie" Heavener; 14 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren; as well as many friends and family that loved her dearly.
Ms. Privott was preceded in death by her daughter, Danielle Jones.
All services will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Laurie's name to Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst Street, Winchester, VA 22601. MEMO: Privott service.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at the funeral home's web site below.
Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel,
Winchester, Va.
www.ompsfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 6, 2020