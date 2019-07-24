Home

Whigham Funeral Home
580 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Newark, NJ 07102
(973) 622-6872
Lawrence Edward Fields Obituary
Lawrence Edward Fields made his transition on July 18, 2019.

Born in Union Level, Va., he was 78. He was a resident of Willingboro, N.J.

He was the beloved husband of Ruby Ardell Fields; devoted father of Michael Fields (Irene), Valerie Brit (Harvey), Delvonna Fields and Rev. Roselind Fields Redd (Jerome); dear son of the late Robert Sip and Mary Fields; loving brother of Beatrice Chambers and Rosetta Harris; and cherished grandfather of eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers.

A celebration of his life will be held at 12 noon Friday at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 150 E. 2nd St., Burlington, N.J. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Whigham Funeral Home, 580 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd., Newark, N.J., and from 11 a.m. to 12 noon Friday at the church. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Cemetery, Cinnaminson, N.J.

Published in Burlington County Times on July 24, 2019
