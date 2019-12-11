|
|
Lawrence J. "Larry" Maio Sr. of Delran, N.J. passed away suddenly on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. He was 79.
He was the dear husband to Jean Marie (Gergotz) Maio for 56 years; the loving father to Larry Maio Jr. (Sue), Lori Donnelly and Jeanmarie Truede (Mark); devoted grandfather to Steven (Rachel), Matthew (Stephanie), Christopher, Mark, Heather, Michael, Kristin and Kevin; and great grandfather to Victoria, Jordan, Aiden, Brendan and Shanley. He will also be missed by his sister, Patricia Gaines.
In high school, Larry played for Moorestown's undefeated football team for the Class of 1957 as a tight end. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy Air Reserve serving our country overseas in Morocco.
Larry was a retired police officer for the Mount Laurel Police Department for over 29 years. Larry joined the police force at the age of 21, along with the Police Chief there were three other Patrolman and Larry wore badge #4. He went on to become the Departments first Detective. After his retirement, he found other ways to serve his community by becoming a Councilman in Delran, looking to be a voice for senior citizens on the board.
Larry was the proud and loving owner of Lacey, his precious rescue dog.
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Rt. 130 North, with a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Voorhees Animal Orphanage, www.vaonj.org.
To share your favorite memories of Larry, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Givnish of Cinnaminson
www.givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 11, 2019