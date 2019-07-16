|
Lawrence J. Miceli of Southampton, N.J. passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. He was 85.
Larry was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. to the late Anthony and Margaret Miceli.
He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and served as Crew Chief on a B-47 Bomber. Following his service in the military, he graduated with his Master's degree from Drexel University and became an engineer for General Electric and played a role in designing parts for the Apollo 13.
He later worked as Senior VP for Provident National Bank in Philadelphia. Larry was a member of Knights of Columbus Council 8733. He also served on the bereavement committee and as Eucharistic Minister at Church of the Holy Eucharist and St. Mary of the Lake Churches.
Larry was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan, talented woodworker, loved horses and horseback riding.
He was the husband of the late Camille Colello; devoted father to Anthony Miceli (Annie) of Philadelphia, Pa; Louis J. Miceli (Maryanne) of Florida; Mary Jo Evola (Dominick) of Southampton, N.J.; proud grandfather of Till Manthey, Nico Miceli, Louis Miceli Jr., Taylor Marie Miceli, Dominic Evola V, Marisa Evola, and Lorenzo; great grandfather of Brielle, Olivia, and Dominic VI. He is also survived by his beloved companion, Helen Mazzarella.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 6 to 8 p.m.
Thursday, July 18, at Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N. Main St., Medford, N.J., and again from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at the Church of the Holy Eucharist, 520 Medford Lakes Rd., Tabernacle, N.J. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Junior Mechanics Cemetery, Tabernacle, N.J.
Mathis Funeral Home,
Medford
www.mathisfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 16, 2019