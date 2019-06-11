|
Lawrence R. Corn of Hainesport passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly. He was 74.
Born in Sarasota, Fla., Larry was a resident of Hainesport since 1951, and a graduate of Rancocas Valley Regional High School in Mount Holly where he played football.
Larry served honorably in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He was a retired driver for Mount Holly Concrete Company. Larry was a member of the Antique Car Club of America and enjoyed his 1929 and 1931 model A Fords and his 1947 Ford pickup truck.
Larry is survived by his three sons, L. Jarred Corn (Julie) of Lumberton, Jason Corn (Michelle) of Hainesport, and Joseph Corn (Allison) of Hainesport; and nine grandchildren, Timothy, Christian, Hayley, Madison, Alexa, Ryan, Kyrsten, Matthew, and Lauren. He is also survived by his brother, Ronald Corn (Ida) of Hainesport; a nephew, Ronald Jr. and a niece, Tracy; as well as many other family members and friends.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. A brief prayer service will follow at 8 p.m. Burial in Brig. Gen. Wm. C Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Larry's name may be made to the Hainesport Fire Co., PO Box 245, Hainesport, NJ 08036.
