Lee Carver Muller, formerly of Mount Laurel, N.J. and Bluffton, S.C., died peacefully in Springfield, Va. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, surrounded by family.
Lee was born in Washington, D.C. on July 24, 1932 to the late Harry and Esther Carver. She worked as the Secretary for the Willingboro Township School Board for 20 years and developed lifelong friendships.
In the early 1980s, Lee met the love of her life: Raymond Muller. Lee and Ray loved to travel to the beach at Stone Harbor, N.J. and especially on cruise ships. After retirement, Lee continued to travel with Ray, she indulged in her love of reading and became more involved in her church.
After Ray passed away, Lee received a diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease. Her faith and inner strength enabled her to handle her situation with grace and contentment.
Lee is survived by her five children, Cary Holland (Lane Palmisano), Nancy Gilson (Jim), David Holland (Mary Brady), Lisa Matson (Gary), and Jon Holland (Sharon Grubb), by Raymond Muller's daughter, Valerie Muller (Donald Robbins), 12 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090 or Every Mother Counts (everymothercounts.org).
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 28, 2020