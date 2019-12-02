Home

Lee G. Oberparleiter

Lee G. Oberparleiter Obituary
Lee G. Oberparleiter, passed away on Nov. 24, 2019, of Barrington. He was 83.

Devoted father of Jaclyn Oberparleiter-Sprenger, Gary Oberparleiter, Deborah Saylor, Diane Hemby, Donna Walker, and David Oberparleiter. Loving grandfather of Chase, Raelyn, Macie, Julie, Cassidy, Chelsea, Cory, Sarah, Kevin, and Nicole. Proud great-grandfather of Maddux, Maci, Madalynn, Adrianna, and Sawyer. Dear brother of Wayne Oberparleiter.

Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Funeral Service 12 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. Condolences may be shared with the family at the website below.

Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 2, 2019
