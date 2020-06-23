Lee J. Bozarth of Edgewater Park passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 83.Lee was born in Riverside and graduated from Riverside High School in 1957. He worked for Bishop Dairy in Riverside before taking a job at Tenneco Plastics, which was later bought by Colorite in Burlington as a maintenance mechanic for 35 years until he retired. Lee went on to work part time at the ShopRite in Delran for seven years. After he was fully retired, he spent winters at their second home in Vero Beach, Fla. with his wife, Carolyn.Lee lived a majority of his married life in Riverton, where he raised his children. Most days Lee could be found sitting on his porch, smoking his pipe. He was always present at his children's and grandchildren's sporting events, and was a loyal Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan.Lee loved vacationing in Ocean City, N.J. each summer with his children and grandchildren. He loved to fish, crab and spend time at the beach, but his family was most important to him and spending time with them was what gave him the most joy.Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Howard R. and Suzie Bozarth, his brothers, Howard, Earl and Roy Bozarth, and sisters, Joan Headman and Faye Hoelz.He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carolyn (Gerkens), his daughter, Jill D'Amato, and sons, Kenneth (Tara) and Douglas Bozarth. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ashlee and Brandon D'Amato, Ryan, Meghan and Sean Bozarth, and dog Chloe, as well as many nieces and nephews.There will be a private service at the request of the family.In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be sent in Lee's name to Samaritan Hospice, 3906 Church Rd., Mount Laurel, NJ 08054.Weber Funeral Home,112 Broad St.Riverton