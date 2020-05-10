|
|
Lena E. Camiscioni passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly, at the age of 97.
She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony R. Camiscioni.
A longtime resident of Burlington County and matriarch of the family, she was the mother of Sandra Daiuto (Leo) of West Chester, Pa., Kathleen Schaffer (Don) of Columbus, N.J., Anthony F. (Pam) of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., Gina Toth (Joe) of Trooper, Pa., Donna Cutrone (Anthony) of Yorktowne Heights, N.Y., and Diana Vezirian (Bob) of Mount Laurel, N.J., grandmother of Leo (Jill), Kenny, Anthony (Meaghan), Joseph (fiancée, Crystal), Taylor, Anthony (Erin), Ava, and Lilliana, and great grandmother of Gianna, Alexa, Emilia, Lucia and Greycen.
Lena enjoyed many family gatherings and inviting her large family to visit often, which resulted in the making of great memories over the years. You could stop by anytime to find Lena ever busy in the kitchen, the heart of her home whipping up large batches of escarole soup, pasta and gravy so whenever anyone just stopped by you never left her home hungry! Lena also enjoyed many seasons at the Jersey Shore, where the family rented multiple homes to accommodate her large brood.
Lena leaves her family with a legacy of a life well lived. She will be missed dearly.
Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, a memorial service will take place in the future.
Donations may be made in her name to the .
Published in Burlington County Times on May 10, 2020