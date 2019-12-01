Home

More Obituaries for Lena Malizio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lena Malizio

Lena Malizio Obituary
Lena Malizio, age 96, of Wilmington, N.C., passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Trinity Grove Nursing Home Facility, where she resided since September of 2013.

Lena was born in Florence, N.J., Nov. 15, 1923 to Vincenzo and Luigia Malizio, who were immigrants from Italy through Ellis Island. She was the second oldest of three children.

She was preceded in death by her younger brother, Andrew B. Malizio and is survived by her older sister, Mary Pocius, of Brooksville Fla.

Lena is survived by six nieces and nephews, eight great nieces and nephews and numerous great-great nieces and nephews.

A Registered Nurse by profession, Lena graduated cum laude from the St. Francis School of Nursing in Trenton New Jersey in 1945.

As an extraordinary loving person, she would never forget a birthday, special event or a holiday. Lena's kindness, generosity and love will forever be remembered by all of her family and friends. Her memory will be cherished and live in the hearts of all who held her dear.
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 1, 2019
