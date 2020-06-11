Leodore Joseph Roy, Jr., lifetime resident of Lumberton, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills, N.J. He was 81.He was born in Burlington, N.J. on Dec. 23, 1938 to the late Joe and Marion (Miller) Roy.Joe worked as a Pressman at Modern Packaging in Mount Holly along with the Burlington County Times, and New York Times. He also drove a school bus for Laurel Enterprises for Special Needs Students. Joe was a proud member of the Republican National Committee.He loved working with children and loved animals. Joe was gregarious; he had great zest for life. He loved to laugh and was a bit of prankster. He always told it how it was but always there to guide you and help you. If you asked, he was there with no hesitation. Joe enjoyed the outdoors especially canoeing, but most of all he loved his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend that will be deeply missed.Joe is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Ronnie and Bobby, and his sister Eleanor. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 61 years, Diane Grace (Baker) Roy; his son Christopher Scott Roy and wife Lori; his daughter, Sharon Roy; his daughter Michelle and husband Joseph Kroculick; his son Andrew Roy; his grandchildren that he adored and would do or give anything for; Ashley Pearson, Jennifer Pearson, Matthew Pearson, Devon Roy and Hannah Roy and his two sisters; Bertie Bilazzo, and Judy Roy.Due to current restrictions, funeral services for Joe are being held privately at the convenience of the family. All arrangements are under the direction Tilghman Funeral Home located at 52 Main Street, New Egypt, NJ 08533.Tilghman Funeral Home