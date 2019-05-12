Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leola West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leola Y. West

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leola Y. West Obituary
Leola Y. West died Thursday, May 9, 2019.

She was born Jan. 19, 1935, in South Carolina. She was a graduate of South Carolina State University.

She was employed with the Philadelphia Board of Education for 30 years at the Willard Elementary School.

She was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Willingboro, N.J.

She is survived by her son, Quentin A. West (Gudrun) of Willingboro, N.J.; her grandchildren, Tony, Seth and Tim West and Ramona Reitzenstein; one great-grandchild, Zarriah; one brother, Theodore Yeadon (Blanche); three sisters, Ella M. Harry of New York, Sadie Mack of New York and Rev. Albertha Gillins (Samuel, Sr.) of Moncks Corner, S.C.; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy West of Pa. and Albertha Montgomery of Va.; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral service will be at 12 noon Thursday, May 16, at Presbyterian Church of Willingboro, 494 Beverly Rancocas Road, Willingboro, N.J., where a viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment will be private.

May Funeral Homes,

Camden, Pennsauken, Vineland,

Willingboro & Sicklerville, NJ &

Philadelphia, PA

www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.