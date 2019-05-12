|
Leola Y. West died Thursday, May 9, 2019.
She was born Jan. 19, 1935, in South Carolina. She was a graduate of South Carolina State University.
She was employed with the Philadelphia Board of Education for 30 years at the Willard Elementary School.
She was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Willingboro, N.J.
She is survived by her son, Quentin A. West (Gudrun) of Willingboro, N.J.; her grandchildren, Tony, Seth and Tim West and Ramona Reitzenstein; one great-grandchild, Zarriah; one brother, Theodore Yeadon (Blanche); three sisters, Ella M. Harry of New York, Sadie Mack of New York and Rev. Albertha Gillins (Samuel, Sr.) of Moncks Corner, S.C.; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy West of Pa. and Albertha Montgomery of Va.; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral service will be at 12 noon Thursday, May 16, at Presbyterian Church of Willingboro, 494 Beverly Rancocas Road, Willingboro, N.J., where a viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment will be private.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 12, 2019