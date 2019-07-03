|
|
Leon J. Phillips of Browns Mills, Age 81 years, passed away June 29, 2019 at Deborah Hospital.
He was a native of Syracuse, New York and joined the U.S. Navy after graduation from High School at the age of 17. He made the Navy his career and retired as a Chief Petty Officer after 20 years. He was a decorated Veteran of Vietnam where he received the Vietnam Service Medal with Gold Stars.
After retirement from the Navy he went to work as an Electronic Technician for NWL Transformers, Bordentown.
Chief was a life member of the Fleet Reserve Association. He loved to go on Cruises with his sister in law and family.
Beloved husband of the late Norma who died in 2007 and dear companion of Grace Madison.
Beloved father of Susan K. Dolan & husband Allen and devoted grandfather of Edward & Randy Havens all of Browns Mills. He is also survived by his adopted daughter Dawn Knipple & husband Mark.
Relatives and friends of Chief's family are invited to his viewing and visitation 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday evening, July 5th at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 370 Lakehurst Road, Browns Mills where the Fleet Reserve will perform their service at 7:00 PM followed by a brief prayer. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Deborah Heart Lung Center, Home Chapter, Browns Mills, NJ 08015 or the Fleet Reserve Association Branch #124, 204 Union Ave., Lakehurst, NJ 08733.
The Lankenau Funeral Home,
370 Lakehurst Road,
Browns Mills, NJ
Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on July 3, 2019