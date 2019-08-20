Home

Leon M. Steed

Leon M. Steed Obituary
Leon M. Steed of Bordentown died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at his residence. He was 69.

Born Oct. 27, 1949 in High Point, N.C. to the late Harold Franklin Sr. and Blanche Steele Steed, he was formerly a lineman for Ocean Spray, custodian for Hightstown School System, security guard for Seal Security, and transport driver.

Leon is survived by his wife, Marilyn Ganges Steed; his daughters, Tuere T. S. Ganges (Louis Dixon IV), Theapia Best Wilder (Stan) and Samille N. S. Ganges (Desmond Kinney); four grandchildren; six siblings; other beloved relatives; and his dearest canine companion, Skipper.

Services will be held Thursday, Aug. 22, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 104 ½ Elizabeth St., Bordentown, where the viewing will be from 1 p.m. until his funeral at 2 p.m.

Anderson Funeral Service,

Trenton, N.J.

www.andersonfuneralservice.net
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 20, 2019
