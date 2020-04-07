|
Leona M. (Myers) Snyder of Medford, N.J. died Friday, April 3, 2020, at her residence. She was 91.
Wife of the late George G. "Bud" Snyder, and sister of the late Burtis Myers and Doris Tomasetti, Leona is survived by her sons, George C. Snyder (Pola Gailie) and Brian Snyder and grandson, Michael Snyder, as well as grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Leona is also survived by her sister- in-law, Doris Gerber, and step brothers, Marvin Evans and Earl Evans.
A lifelong Medford resident, Leona was a member of the Medford United Methodist Church. She worked at the Medford Knit Mill and Arrow Safety in Mount Holly.
Funeral services will be private.
Condolences can be sent through the funeral home's web site below.
Lechner Funeral Home,
Medford
www.lechnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 7, 2020