Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lechner Funeral Home
24 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
609-654-2298
Resources
More Obituaries for Leona Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leona M. Snyder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leona M. Snyder Obituary
Leona M. (Myers) Snyder of Medford, N.J. died Friday, April 3, 2020, at her residence. She was 91.

Wife of the late George G. "Bud" Snyder, and sister of the late Burtis Myers and Doris Tomasetti, Leona is survived by her sons, George C. Snyder (Pola Gailie) and Brian Snyder and grandson, Michael Snyder, as well as grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Leona is also survived by her sister- in-law, Doris Gerber, and step brothers, Marvin Evans and Earl Evans.

A lifelong Medford resident, Leona was a member of the Medford United Methodist Church. She worked at the Medford Knit Mill and Arrow Safety in Mount Holly.

Funeral services will be private.

Condolences can be sent through the funeral home's web site below.

Lechner Funeral Home,

Medford

www.lechnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -