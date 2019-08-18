|
|
Leonard F. Keimes Jr. of Moorestown, N.J. passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. He was 84.
Leonard was an avid sailor and was the founder of the Annual Barnegat Bay Catboat Race, Harvey Cedars, N.J. He will be remembered by his family of friends for his great love of dogs.
He was the husband of Gertrude (Walter) Keimes, the father of Janine Langston and her husband, Kenneth, and grandfather of Emma and Daniel Langston.
His funeral service will begin at noon on Monday, Aug. 19, at the Lewis Funeral Home, 78 E. Main St., Moorestown, N.J., where the viewing will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service. A private interment will be held in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, N.J.
Please no flowers. Memorial contributions to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053, would be appreciated.
Condolences may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.
Lewis Funeral Home,
Moorestown
lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 18, 2019