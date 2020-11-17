1/
Leonard W. Sassaman
{ "" }
Leonard W. Sassaman, 91, of Cinnaminson, NJ, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020 with his family by his side.

Loving husband to the late Madeline P. Sassaman (nee Teti) and beloved partner of Christina Heslin. Dear father to Karen Schlindwein (Matt), Leonard W. Sassaman Jr. (Bonnie) and Steven D. Sassaman (Adrienne). Grandfather to Matthew, Kara, Maura, Genevieve, Charlotte, Leonard, Blake, Jane, and Julia Mae. Great Grandfather to seven. He is survived by his sisters, Marion and Cassie. Brother in law to Dolores.

A gathering of friends and family will be held on Friday, November 20th at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Route 130 North from 10:00am to 12:00pm. His funeral service will be private. The service will be live streamed at 12:15pm on the web site below on his tribute page. Masks and social distancing measures are in effect. Entombment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park in Cinnaminson.

Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Givnish Funeral Home (Cinnaminson)
