Leroy H. Patterson of Florence passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Thursday Jan. 16,2020 at Virtua Memorial Hospital, Mt. Holly. He was 91.
Mr. Patterson was a lifelong resident of Florence, except for a short stay in California.
He served in the US Army as a map maker in post WWII Germany. While stationed abroad, he traveled to many cities including Paris, France and Zermatt, Switzerland.
After his service to his country, Leroy was employed by the John A Roebling and Sons Company bridge department as a draftsman. He relocated with his family to Long Beach, California from 1960 to 1961 to play a key role in the construction of the Vincent Thomas suspension bridge that spans the Port of Los Angeles ship harbor. He then worked at CF&I Steel when the original bridge department closed permanently and worked for Burlington Fabricators for 15 years before joining A.L. Patterson Inc. with his brother Pat and retired 20 years ago.
Leroy was a lifelong member of the Florence United Methodist Church and its Methodist men's group. He belonged the Florence Good Neighbor's Senior Citizens Club and the Train Collectors Association. Some of his hobbies included woodworking, remote controlled airplanes and model trains.
Preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Lydia Patterson: brothers, Albert "Pat" and William "Bill" Patterson, and his wife Barbara (Rhubart) Patterson, He is survived by his daughter June Bencze(Mike), son Lee Patterson( Pam), three grandchildren, Mike Bencze (Caitlin), Lisa Bencze (Jimmy), and Nicholas Bencze (Katie), and a brother, Edwin Patterson (Myrna), as well as extended family and dear friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday Jan. 23, 2020 at the Dennison Funeral Home ,214 W. Front St. Florence where relatives and friends will be received by the family from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday.
Officiating will be Rev. Jessica Stenstrom. Interment to follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Florence. Memorial contributions in Leroy's name be sent to the Florence United Methodist Church , 209 Broad Street, Florence, NJ 08518. To offer condolences to the family please visit the website below.
Dennison Funeral Home
www.dennisonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 20, 2020