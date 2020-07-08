1/
LeRoy Ralph Volpert Jr.
LeRoy R. "Lee" Volpert Jr. of Franklin, N.C. passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. He was 70.

He was a beloved husband, brother, uncle and friend. Lee is now in the presence of the Lord; kneeling, walking and dancing with a renewed mobility that he did not possess here on Earth.

Born in Riverside, N.J. on June 22, 1950, he was the son of the late LeRoy Ralph Volpert Sr. and Theresa Olivio Volpert. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a precious niece, Donna Griffin.

Lee was a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church. He loved animals and reading, he could often be found with a good sci-fi or fantasy book.

Lee is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Pamela Low Volpert; two sisters, Eileen Elliott (Sonny) and DeeDee Erlston, both of Riverside; his niece, Tina Elliott; two nephews, Stephen Elliott and Buddy Kanecki; as well as many precious friends who Lee considered family.

Lee's gentle spirit, kind heart and tremendous sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. That special "twinkle in his eye" will always remain with us.

No services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Appalachian Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 81, Franklin, NC 28744.

Condolences may be sent to the family at the funeral home's web site below.

Macon Funeral Home,

Franklin, N.C.

www.maconfuneralhome.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Macon Funeral Home
261 Iotla St
Franklin, NC 28734
(828) 524-5540
